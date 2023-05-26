In the midst of the ongoing unrest in Manipur, an irate mob made an attempt to attack the residence of Union Minister of State for Education and Home Affairs, RK Ranjan Singh. Despite the heavy deployment of security forces in the region, the law and order situation continues to be a challenge.

The incident took place on May 25 around 9:30 pm at the residence located in Kongba Nandeibam Leikai under the Imphal East district. Prompt action by the Manipur Police and Rapid Action Forces (RAF) managed to control the mob. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd, and fortunately, no injuries were reported, and no property belonging to the minister was vandalized.

According to an official from Irilbung Police Station, the mob attempted to storm the union minister's residence, creating tension that lasted until around 12:30 am to 1 am. A significant number of police personnel from both state and central forces were mobilized to bring the situation under control. One individual was initially detained in connection with the violence but was later released.

A private secretary of RK Ranjan revealed that the minister was present in the house at the time of the attempted attack. He had recently arrived in Imphal and departed for Delhi this morning. The secretary also mentioned that the minister had been in contact with leaders from the Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as civil society organizations, to discuss ways to restore peace in the state. Prior to the incident, the minister had engaged in an interaction with a group of individuals around 8 pm to address the prevailing unrest in Manipur.

Later, another group consisting of approximately 300 to 400 people stormed the residence around 10 pm with the intent to cause damage and launch an attack. Fortunately, due to the timely arrival of security forces, no harm was inflicted on any person, and the house remained unscathed.