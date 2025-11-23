Manipur: Moreh groups push for urgent reimbursement after child injured by security vehicle

A coalition of civil society organisations in Moreh has urged authorities to immediately release the pending medical reimbursement for six-year-old Eva Lamneikim Mate, who sustained serious injuries after being struck by a Border Security Force vehicle on August 27.

The groups said the delay has disrupted the child’s recovery and schooling, noting that she remains under treatment in Guwahati and has been unable to resume classes at Bethel High School.

According to the organisations, the family submitted a formal request for reimbursement on September 22, with copies sent to security agencies and district officials. They claim that no office has responded, despite multiple reminders.

The Hill Tribal Council, Kuki Students’ Organisation, Moreh Youth Club, Kuki Women Union & Human Rights and Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi jointly argued that the continued silence from authorities reflects a failure to uphold basic responsibilities owed to an injured minor. They said the stalled reimbursement has raised questions about accountability within the security and administrative systems.

The CSOs also stated that similar cases in other districts reportedly receive quicker official attention, adding that the present delay has caused frustration among residents who expect a timely resolution.

To press their demand, the groups announced a series of public actions beginning on November 27, including blockades and student rallies. They said the government must take responsibility for any consequences arising from the protests, stressing that the agitation stems from official inaction.

The organisations called on the concerned departments to clear the reimbursement immediately, arguing that doing so would support the child’s recovery and help restore public trust.