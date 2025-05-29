The Committee on Protection of Indigenous People's Ancestral Land (COPIPAL), formed during the People's Consultative Meeting convened by the Joint Tribe Council (JTC) on April 14, 2025, at Konsaram village, has announced a complete restriction on the movement of Kukis within the territories of the Inpui, Liangmai, Rongmei, and Zeme tribes in Manipur, effective from June 2, 2025.

The decision follows the April 5 attack on Konsaram Naga, which COPIPAL described as an "unprovoked and orchestrated act of aggression" that severely undermined the peace and dignity of the Indigenous Naga people. COPIPAL expressed deep concern over the incident, labeling it a threat to the safety, rights, and cultural identity of the Naga communities.

In its official statement, COPIPAL declared that this ban was not taken lightly but was deemed necessary in light of the "grave deterioration of peace and coexistence" in the region. The Committee emphasized that the restriction would remain in effect until an amicable and satisfactory resolution is achieved through constructive dialogue and mutual understanding.

Calling upon all stakeholders and ethnic communities, COPIPAL urged for the respect of this directive and appealed for a cooperative spirit to restore peace while upholding the territorial and ancestral rights of the Indigenous Naga people.

Meanwhile, in reference to COPIPAL’s press release issued on May 28, 2025, the office of the Regional Naga Council of Manipur (RNCM) has directed all Luangrian leaders and frontal organizations to implement and uphold the declaration within their respective jurisdictions. To facilitate execution, the RNSOM, in collaboration with RNYOM, has been assigned to take charge of coordinating efforts across all concerned units.

Authorities from both COPIPAL and RNCM reiterated the need for united tribal vigilance and solidarity, while also emphasizing that their approach remains grounded in peaceful resistance and lawful assertion of Indigenous rights.