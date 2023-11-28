With regular search operations continuing in fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur, security forces carried on with their area domination in Kakchihng, Imphal West, Thoubal and Tengnoupal districts of the state.

Movement of 383 and 126 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively with essential items have been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

Additionally, a total of 138 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police detained 227 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State.

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