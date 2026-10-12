Manipur moves to protect indigenous pony with digital registry, breeding programme

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 12 launched a digital registration portal for Manipuri Ponies, aimed at ensuring their systematic registration, unique identification and scientific conservation.

The Pony Registration System (PRS) web portal was launched at the Conference Hall of the Chief Minister’s Office in Mantripukhri. The Chief Minister also chaired the first meeting of the reconstituted Manipuri Pony Conservation and Development Board.

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Manipur State Centre, in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, the portal will maintain a digital database of Manipuri Ponies, including ownership details and other relevant information.

The system is expected to facilitate population monitoring, traceability and scientific conservation planning for the indigenous breed, which holds significant cultural and historical importance in Manipur.

During the Board meeting, Director of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Services Dr L. Arunkumar Singh delivered a presentation on the Manipuri Pony Conservation and Development Policy, 2016, outlining its framework and the measures undertaken by the department to protect and develop the breed.

The meeting discussed several measures to strengthen conservation efforts, including identifying and protecting grazing grounds, making registration and digital record-keeping compulsory, improving coordination among departments and enhancing incentives for pony owners.

Other proposals included establishing a dedicated equine hospital alongside a National Research Centre on Equine in the state, introducing a genetics-based scientific breeding programme and incorporating the Manipuri Pony into the school curriculum.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned department to review the existing 2016 conservation policy at the earliest to strengthen its framework and make conservation measures more effective.

The state government reiterated its commitment to the sustainable development and preservation of the Manipuri Pony through scientific management, stakeholder participation and coordinated efforts among departments.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, IGP Themthing Ngashangva, Commissioner of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry T. Panmei, Secretary of Land Resources Th. Kirankumar, Secretary of Arts and Culture Rangitabali Waikhom, Secretary of Tourism Namoijam KhedaVarta Singh, and heads of various departments and officials attended the event.