Manipur moving towards peace after agreement with Kuki community: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said efforts to restore calm in Manipur are showing results, pointing to a recent agreement between the Union home ministry and the Kuki community as a significant step.

At a press briefing in Jodhpur following a three-day coordination meeting of office-bearers and Sangh-linked groups, RSS national publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar noted that separatist activity and violence in the North East have declined in recent years.

“We are seeing that separatism and violence have reduced in the North East, and there is peace. These are the results of efforts made in recent years,” he said.

Ambekar added that the Sangh monitored the Manipur unrest closely and sought to bridge divides between the Kuki and Meitei communities. “It is good that we are moving towards peace, especially after the Union Home Ministry signed a special agreement with the Kuki community. Now that the national highway has reopened for the Meitei community, we hope peace will prevail,” he said.

The meeting in Jodhpur also discussed issues ranging from religious conversions and drug abuse in Punjab to concerns over illegal immigration and infiltration in West Bengal. Ambekar said the National Education Policy (NEP) featured prominently, with participants supporting greater use of Indian languages in education. “Primary education should be in the mother tongue, and respect for all Indian languages is essential. There is no opposition to English, but Indian languages must get their due place in education and administration,” he stressed.

On women’s participation, Ambekar highlighted initiatives such as “Operation Sindoor,” under which women volunteers organised nearly 900 events aimed at fostering a nationalistic spirit. He also said Naxal and Maoist violence had declined, but attempts to mislead tribal communities continued, making welfare programmes and cultural outreach important.

The coordination meeting also reviewed preparations for the RSS centenary year, to be observed from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026. The inaugural event will be held on October 2, 2025, in Nagpur.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and about 320 representatives from 32 affiliated organisations attended the September 5–7 meeting. (With inputs from PTI)