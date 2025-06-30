Manipur MP Akoijam 'barred' from entering market area in Bishnupur, claims state nurturing 'communal division'

Inner Manipur MP A. Bimol Akoijam has alleged that he was barred from entering Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel (Bazar) in Bishnupur district—part of his parliamentary constituency—on the evening of June 29, despite a heavy presence of security personnel, including the Indian Army.

In a strongly worded post on his official X handle, Akoijam said:

“I, an elected Member of Lok Sabha, was stopped from visiting Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel (Bazar) in Bishnupur District, which falls within my parliamentary constituency (Inner Manipur) today, despite the heavy presence of security forces, including the Indian Army.”

He further claimed that civilians from other communities, such as the Pangals, were permitted to travel through the same area while he, a democratically elected Member of Parliament, was denied access.

“It speaks of the clandestine ways through which the state has been nurturing a communally founded division of Manipur and drawing up and enforcing an imaginary and unconstitutional line, the so-called ‘buffer zone,’ in support of communal forces in the state,” he added.

Calling for genuine political will, Akoijam emphasized that the ongoing crisis in Manipur can only be resolved through “honest and determined efforts—not lies and cynical approaches.”

He concluded his statement with a plea: “Let truth, justice, and peace prevail.”