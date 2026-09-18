Manipur: MP Bimol Akoijam expresses disappointment over delay in response on SoO issue

Manipur Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has expressed disappointment over the alleged delay in the Union Home Ministry’s response to issues he raised in Parliament concerning the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki armed groups.

Addressing the media at a press conference at his residence, Akoijam said he had raised the matter under Rule 377 of the Lok Sabha on August 11 and sought a response from the Union Home Ministry.

He said more than a month had passed since he raised the issue, but the ministry was yet to respond.

“It is very unfortunate that even after one month of raising the matter, the concerned authority has not responded,” Akoijam said, urging the Union Home Ministry to respond at the earliest.

According to Akoijam, the issues he raised included allegations of extortion along highways, lack of transparency over the terms and conditions of the SoO agreement and the need for compliance reports on the ground rules governing the arrangement.

He also said he had referred to allegations regarding the involvement of SoO groups in some incidents of killings and other illegal activities. Allegations of a nexus between the groups and Manipur’s deputy chief minister were also among the issues he said he had highlighted.

“I have questioned whether the SoO is involved in all such illegal activities. I have even said that if the allegations are true, the SoO should be scrapped,” he said.



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On the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Akoijam questioned the preparedness of the Manipur government to undertake its updation and implementation in the state.

He said an NRC exercise was important for Manipur in view of its porous border and concerns over the entry of illegal immigrants. He alleged that despite several announcements by the state government, adequate preparations had not been made.

Akoijam pointed to the Manipur State Population Commission, which was constituted on March 30, 2023. He claimed that, more than three years after its formation, the commission did not have a chairperson or adequate in-house experts and lacked proper documentation. He also claimed that only two consultative meetings had been held so far.

“These conditions have compelled me to question how serious the Manipur government is about NRC updation and implementation,” he said.

Akoijam also raised concerns over the continuing law-and-order situation in Manipur, saying violence had continued despite the deployment of a large number of central security forces.

He referred to a series of violent incidents in September in which civilians were killed and said the continuation of violence was “very unfortunate”.

The MP also criticised the Centre’s handling of the Manipur crisis, alleging that the violence had not been treated as a matter requiring adequate attention from central leadership.

“Violence happening in Manipur is not considered as their own problem by central leaders. They treat it as a problem that only the people of Manipur should address,” he said, adding that the state’s crisis had been “neglected”.

Akoijam urged the Union Home Ministry to respond to the issues he raised in Parliament and called for greater attention to the continuing crisis in the state.