Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam files RTI seeking clarity on buffer zones in state

Member of Parliament Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has filed a Right to Information (RTI) application with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), seeking official clarification on the existence, legal validity, and statutory basis of any buffer zones in Manipur.



In the RTI petition, the MP has sought to ascertain whether any buffer zones have been formally declared in the state that restrict or regulate the free movement of Zo and Hmar communities vis-à-vis Meitei citizens, or vice versa. He has also requested copies of any official notifications, if such zones exist, that authorise or enforce these restrictions.



Additionally, MP Akoijam has sought details of the specific legal provisions, statutory laws, executive orders, or administrative directives under which such Buffer Zones may have been notified or implemented.



The MP aims to ensure accountability from the concerned authorities and bring clarity on measures that have significant implications for civil liberties and social cohesion in the conflict-affected state.



The RTI application comes amid continuing debates over administrative controls and security arrangements in Manipur, with the MP emphasising the need for lawful governance and clear communication from the Centre on policies affecting the state’s diverse communities.