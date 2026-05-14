Manipur: MP Bimol Akoijam slams Centre for not showing 'sufficient interest' after separate incidents of attack in state

Congress MP from Manipur, Bimol Akoijam on Thursday, May 14 expressed concern over two separate incidents of violence in Manipur that claimed four lives and left several others injured.

According to Akoijam, an ambush took place in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, resulting in the death of three church leaders belonging to the Thadou community. Five other individuals were reportedly injured in the attack.

He further stated that another incident of violence occurred at around 6:30 PM in Noney district, where a man belonging to the Chiru community, described as a minority tribal group, was killed.

Akoijam said that in both incidents, the attacks were allegedly carried out by unidentified armed men.

Describing the incidents as part of the continuing lawlessness in the state, the MP said the situation in Manipur could have been contained earlier had timely intervention taken place.

He also alleged that the Government of India had not shown sufficient urgency in addressing the crisis since the beginning and maintained that earlier action could have prevented the prolonged unrest in the state.