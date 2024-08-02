Manipur MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has strongly criticised authorities for their handling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) protesters in Imphal.

In a tweet, Akoijam denounced the "high-handed manner" in which the protesters were treated, stating that only those with "colonial and feudal hangovers" would use violence against "already suffering compatriots" who have been displaced from their homes.

I strongly condemn the high handed manner in which IDP protesters have been treated by the authorities in Imphal today.



Only those who suffer from colonial and feudal hangovers would unleash violence on the already suffering compatriots who have been uprooted from their… — A. Bimol Akoijam (@Bimol_Akoijam) August 1, 2024

The incident occurred when hundreds of IDPs from the Akampat relief camp attempted to stage a protest but were met with resistance from security forces. Police reportedly used tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, resulting in clashes between the camp residents and law enforcement.

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Protesters were demanding rehabilitation and a resolution to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has forced them from their homes in areas such as Moreh in Tengnoupal district. The demonstrators carried placards and banners expressing their desire to return to their communities.

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Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency, has been vocal about the Manipur crisis since its onset. In a recent parliamentary session, he expressed anguish over the Prime Minister's silence on the issue and its exclusion from the presidential speech. The MP highlighted the plight of over 60,000 homeless individuals and the loss of 200 lives in the conflict.

Questioning the effectiveness of security measures in the heavily militarised state, Akoijam called for greater attention to the crisis and urged the government to acknowledge Manipur as an integral part of India.

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