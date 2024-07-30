Manipur MP demands rehabilitation package and solution for crisis in state during Parliament Budget session
Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba addressed the Parliament, highlighting the need for a rehabilitation package and a long-term solution for peace in Manipur. He appreciated current efforts but urged for expedited actions to restore normalcy.
Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, on July 30 drew the attention of the House towards the Manipur crisis, demanding rehabilitation package and a long term solution for peaceful co-existence in the state.
Addressing the session, Sanajaoba highlighted that simmering tension in the state is gradually subsiding, while normalcy is inching slowly. He said that there is hope for a peaceful solution in near future.
Expressing his gratitude to union leaders and state leader for their steadfast action and untiring efforts in bringing a near peaceful solution in the state, he suggested that the Union government put a few more efforts. He exalted that with a timely push, the peace process and resettlements could be quickened.
He said, "People have suffered enough and they need a respite now. So, I demand the Union government for a suitable rehabilitation package, a long-term solution for peaceful co-existence and other necessary arrangements to restore the peaceful and glorious past of Manipur."
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