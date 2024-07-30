Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, on July 30 drew the attention of the House towards the Manipur crisis, demanding rehabilitation package and a long term solution for peaceful co-existence in the state.

Addressing the session, Sanajaoba highlighted that simmering tension in the state is gradually subsiding, while normalcy is inching slowly. He said that there is hope for a peaceful solution in near future.

Expressing his gratitude to union leaders and state leader for their steadfast action and untiring efforts in bringing a near peaceful solution in the state, he suggested that the Union government put a few more efforts. He exalted that with a timely push, the peace process and resettlements could be quickened.

He said, "People have suffered enough and they need a respite now. So, I demand the Union government for a suitable rehabilitation package, a long-term solution for peaceful co-existence and other necessary arrangements to restore the peaceful and glorious past of Manipur."