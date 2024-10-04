Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, Member of Parliament from Manipur, voiced his deep disappointment after the Union Cabinet approved classical language status for five Indian languages, excluding Manipuri. The decision, announced on October 3, recognises Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit as classical languages.

In an emotional Facebook post, Sanajaoba wrote, "I am very EMOTIONAL & SHOCKED today." He revealed his efforts over the past four to five years to secure classical status for Manipuri, lamenting that "due to lack of POLITICAL PRESSURE, LOBBY & INACTIVE from our side, we have lost a golden chance this time."

Despite the setback, Sanajaoba expressed his determination to continue advocating for Manipuri's inclusion. "I will keep trying my level best to include my mother language in the status of Classical till my last day of Tenure," he stated, urging cooperation from all concerned parties.

The Union Cabinet's decision brings the total number of Indian languages with classical status to eleven, joining Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia. This recognition is expected to boost research, preservation efforts, and academic studies in these languages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the decision on Twitter, particularly highlighting Assamese culture's rich literary tradition. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it "one of the happiest days in my life," emphasising the importance of preserving linguistic heritage.

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