Rajya Sabha MP from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, has written a strongly-worded letter to the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, expressing deep anguish over an incident involving journalists en route to cover the 5th Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul.



According to the MP, the journalists, who were travelling on a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus sponsored by the state government, were stopped by defence personnel at Gwaltabi village on May 20, 2025.

The personnel reportedly instructed the journalists to remove the word "Manipur" from the bus signage if they wished to proceed, failing which they were compelled to return to Imphal without covering the event. Describing the incident as "bizarre" and "unheard of," Sanajaoba called the action a direct affront to the democratic values upheld by the media.

The MP raised concerns about whether the action was a unilateral move by the army personnel—believed to be from the Mahar Regiment—or one undertaken under official directives. He emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine accountability, warning that failure to act could severely impact public confidence in the current administration.

"Is it illegal for journalists to travel in a state-run bus with the signage ‘Manipur State Transport’ within Manipur itself?" Sanajaoba questioned in his letter. He urged that the security forces demonstrate fairness, impartiality, and restraint during a period when the conflict-ridden state is showing signs of stabilizing.

Sanajaoba further appealed to Governor Bhalla, to take immediate steps to address the issue and ensure such incidents do not recur. He stressed the importance of restoring public trust and upholding democratic freedoms, particularly in sensitive regions like Manipur.

“The people of Manipur are watching closely and expecting firm, exemplary action against the wrongdoers involved in this unfortunate event,” he wrote.