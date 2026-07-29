Manipur MP Sharda Devi urges Centre to fast-track approval of state proposals, focus on IDP rehabilitation

Manipur Rajya Sabha MP A Sharda Devi on July 29 urged the Centre to expedite the approval of various proposals submitted by the state government, with a special focus on the welfare and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Sharda Devi met Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi at Parliament House and discussed issues related to Manipur’s development amid the prevailing socio-political situation in the state.

In a social media post, the Rajya Sabha MP said she requested the Union minister to facilitate the early approval of proposals and demands submitted by the Manipur government, stressing the need for timely intervention and enhanced support for communities affected by the ongoing crisis.

The discussions focused particularly on the welfare and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons, she said.

Sharda Devi, who is also the Manipur BJP president, said the Union minister assured her that the Ministry of Women and Child Development would extend all possible assistance to the people of the state and give due consideration to the issues raised during the meeting.