Manipur MP urges Amit Shah to defer census, delimitation amid illegal immigration concerns

Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking the deferment of the upcoming Census and delimitation exercise in Manipur, citing long-standing anomalies in population data and concerns over illegal immigration.

In his letter, submitted following a notice under Rule 377 in Parliament, Akoijam highlighted historical irregularities in census figures, particularly pointing to the 2001 Census, which recorded unusually high population growth in several hill sub-divisions. He noted that the Gauhati High Court had, in a 2007 judgment, termed the data “highly suspect” and called for a fresh population count before it could be used for delimitation purposes.

The MP further argued that such abnormal growth trends could not be explained by conventional demographic factors alone, referencing academic studies that link the discrepancies to political motivations, including competition for legislative representation.

Raising concerns over illegal immigration, Akoijam pointed to Manipur’s porous international border and the influx of individuals from neighbouring Myanmar, especially in light of ongoing instability there. He stressed the need to distinguish between historical migration patterns and recent cross-border movement of “alien subjects” in the post-independence period.

The letter also underscored apprehensions among local communities regarding the alleged role of illegal immigrants in the ongoing unrest in the state, including their suspected links to drug trafficking and poppy cultivation tied to the “Golden Triangle” region.

Akoijam further noted that concerns over demographic changes in the Northeast have historical roots, including migration linked to developments in erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

Calling for corrective measures, the MP urged the Centre to first undertake an updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise under the Citizenship Act, 1955, before proceeding with census-linked delimitation. He also recommended the establishment of Foreigners Tribunals in Manipur to legally identify non-citizens and ensure due process.

Additionally, Akoijam stressed the importance of improving the law and order situation in the state, particularly in areas where armed groups exert influence, to ensure that any verification process is conducted transparently and without coercion.

He expressed hope that addressing these issues would restore public confidence and help ensure that genuine citizens are not adversely affected by flawed data or administrative processes.