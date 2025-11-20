Manipur MP's aide files complaint against IGP for alleged threatening behaviour at Royal Palace

A personal assistant to a Rajya Sabha member from Manipur has filed a formal complaint against the state's Inspector General of Police, accusing him of storming into the MP's residential compound and threatening security personnel.

Maisnam Shivadutta Singh, who serves as PA/PS to Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba, submitted the report to the Governor of Manipur on November 20, detailing an incident that occurred earlier that day at approximately 1:30 pm.

According to the complaint, Themthing Ngashangva, IGP, "barged inside the residential compound of the Hon'ble MP and threatened the security personnel" that he would file an FIR against them. The IGP allegedly accused the MP of "organising a rally of the IDP (Internally Displaced Person) by sheltering them and giving them refuge", the complaint states.

Singh further alleged that Ngashangva "shouted and threatened the security personnel" during the confrontation.

The complaint adds a significant detail about the location: "the residential compound of the Hon'ble MP is also the Royal Palace (Konung) of the State of Manipur, which is considered a holy place."

In the formal letter addressed to the Governor, Singh requested that "necessary action may be taken up against him to restore the dignity and the respect of the Hon'ble MP and in the meantime, he may be placed under suspension."