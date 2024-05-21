Amidst the ongoing conflict and social unrest in Manipur, the humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has significantly ramped up its medical and humanitarian efforts. Over the past 11 months, the region has faced severe disruptions, including displacements, restricted mobility, and limited access to essential commodities and healthcare services. Responding to this crisis, MSF has been at the forefront of delivering essential medical care and support since January 15, 2024, targeting the hardest-hit districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal.

MSF, which has been active in Manipur since 2005 focusing on HIV and TB in partnership with the Manipur State AIDS Control Society (MSACS), has expanded its efforts to address the current humanitarian emergency. Key interventions include the deployment of mobile clinics that have conducted over 2,900 outpatient consultations in relief camps. In collaboration with local health authorities, MSF has administered 2,473 doses of essential vaccines within both relief camps and host communities.

Additionally, MSF has implemented extensive Water and Sanitation (WatSan) programs, establishing clean water facilities, hygiene infrastructure, and effective waste management systems across 31 camps. To address the psycho-social impact of the conflict, MSF has provided stress management, psychoeducation, and individual counseling sessions. The organization has also distributed essential non-food items such as blankets, sleeping mats, and hygiene kits to those in need.

In a recent meeting, Dr. Swapan Kachop, Chief of Operations at MSF India, along with two colleagues, engaged with Governor Anusuiya Uikey of Manipur. They highlighted the ongoing humanitarian medical services being provided by MSF. Governor Uikey expressed her appreciation for MSF's efforts and assured continued support from her office to facilitate these crucial initiatives.

“MSF remains dedicated to enhancing our support to meet the health challenges of the populations in need in Manipur. We appeal to all groups and the community at large to kindly prioritize the healthcare needs of the populations and allow access to medical and humanitarian aid across the State,” stated Dr. Kachop.

Beyond emergency response, MSF continues its long-term medical care initiatives in Manipur. The organization's clinics offer free, high-quality screening, diagnosis, and treatment for HIV, TB, hepatitis C, and co-infections, and work towards raising awareness about these conditions through health promotion activities. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, MSF set up a 42-bed High Dependency Unit (HDU) for severe COVID-19 patients in Imphal and supported the Ministry of Health's response initiatives in the state.