The Manipur government is considering setting up a full-fledged department exclusively for handloom, handicrafts and textiles to strengthen the sector and expand opportunities for local weavers and artisans.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh announced the proposal on November 5 while inaugurating the Manipur International Textile Expo (MANITEX) 2026 at Urban Haat, Nilakuthi, in Imphal.

The proposed department would be an upgraded version of the existing Handloom, Handicrafts and Textiles division, which currently functions under the Trade, Commerce and Industries Department.

Highlighting the sector's contribution to Manipur's economy and cultural identity, Singh said handloom and handicrafts play an important role in taking the state's traditional art and craftsmanship to national and international platforms.

Drawing from his personal experience, the chief minister recalled that his mother was a weaver and that he had previously delivered yarn to the Kongba area of Imphal East. He said this had given him an understanding of the effort and dedication involved in the weaving industry.

Singh also stressed that the sector had witnessed progress over the years, countering the perception that it had remained stagnant. However, he called for further efforts to strengthen the industry and ensure better opportunities for weavers and artisans.

He directed government officials to ensure that benefits under various centrally sponsored schemes reach the state's handloom workers and artisans effectively.

The MANITEX 2026 was organised under the theme 'Weave for Togetherness, Many Threads, One Manipur'.

During the event, Singh launched the expo's official mobile application and the coffee table book Exploring Manipur Textile Design. He also distributed awards and assistance to beneficiaries under various handloom development initiatives, including support for crafts, frame looms, accessories and individual worksheds under the Imphal East Mega Handloom Cluster and the Small Development Programme of the National Handloom Development Programme.