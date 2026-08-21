Manipur Muslims protest inclusion of non-Muslims in Waqf Board

Members of the Muslim community staged a protest in Manipur’s Thoubal district on August 21 against the state government’s appointment of non-Muslim members to the Waqf Board.

The protesters marched nearly 4 km from Usoipokpi to Lilong Bazar, raising slogans against the BJP-led government and demanding a review of the appointments.

The state government had on August 3 appointed seven members to Manipur’s eighth Waqf Board, including BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP A Sharda Devi.

Members of the Pangal, or Muslim, community said the inclusion of non-Muslims had caused widespread resentment and raised concerns over the community’s role in managing its religious affairs.

“The inclusion of non-Muslim members has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Pangal community. It also raises concerns over our religious identity and the long-standing practice of managing our own religious affairs,” a protester told reporters.

The appointments were made under provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act, which permits the inclusion of non-Muslim and women members on Waqf management boards.

Amid the protest, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said he had met representatives of civil society organisations from the Pangal community to hear their concerns over the Waqf Board.

Waqf Board chairman Y Antaz Khan also attended the meeting, Singh said in a social media post, adding that he had assured the representatives that their concerns would be examined on priority.

The Coordination Committee for Protection of Waqf Properties Manipur (CCPWPM) welcomed the meeting, saying the chief minister was aware of the concerns raised by the Pangal community.

“We thank the chief minister for meeting us and discussing the issues. He was aware of the concerns of the Pangal community over the matter,” a CCPWPM representative said.