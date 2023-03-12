In a search operation based on an intelligence report, the Manipur Police have arrested two Myanmar nationals for allegedly possessing fake Aadhaar cards. The couple, identified as Limdai Merr and Veikhohat Hatnu, were apprehended from Phayeng Kharang Khunou village in Imphal West district for illegally staying in India with fake documents.

According to sources, a Manipuri youth named Angom Chinglen who provided shelter to the foreign nationals was also arrested. Two Aadhaar cards in the name of Merr and Hatnu and two mobile handsets were recovered from their possession.

Health Minister Sapam Ranjan, who held a press conference in Imphal on Sunday, revealed that all the arrested persons were remanded into police custody till March 14. Chinglen has been charged with providing shelter to foreign nationals who entered Indian territory without authorized documents.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of illegal immigration and the use of fake documents by foreigners to stay in India. The police are investigating the matter further to determine the motive behind the possession of the fake Aadhaar cards.