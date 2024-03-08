In a move to address the escalating issue of illegal immigration, seven Myanmar nationals were deported from Imphal International Airport today. This deportation marks the initiation of a larger operation set to deport a total of 77 individuals from Myanmar between March 8 and March 11.

According to information released by the Home Department of the state government, these foreign nationals will be transported in batches via helicopters from Imphal to the border town of Moreh. The first group of seven individuals was flown from Imphal International Airport to Moreh early Friday morning.

The Home Department's order, issued on March 5, stipulates that the deported individuals will be handed over to Myanmar officials at Tummu, the Myanmar side of the international border. Over the course of four days, these individuals will be deported in batches, with the state government's Transport Department covering the costs of the deportation process.

Responsibility for the handover process has been entrusted to the immigration officer in Moreh, who will coordinate with counterparts in Tammu. Stringent measures have been outlined in the event of any attempted escape by the deportees, with the directive stating that they may be arrested without a warrant and charged under IPC section 224.

Among the 77 Myanmar nationals set to be deported, 55 are reported to be women, five are children, and the remaining are adult men. The issue of infiltration by Myanmar nationals into Manipur has long been a concern, exacerbated by the political crisis unfolding in Myanmar, leading to a surge in migration towards the Indian side of the border.

In response to the escalating problem of illegal immigration, the Government of India suspended the Free Movement Regime (FMR).