Sanaroishingee Numit (Players' Day) 2024 was commemorated with fervor and pride at the Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak Sports Complex on February 25, with Chief Minister N Biren Singh presiding over the event as the Chief Guest. Organized by the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of Manipur, the celebration was marked by significant announcements and recognition of outstanding achievements in sports.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced plans to offer Government jobs to all Gold Medallists of the 36th and 37th National Games, held in Gujarat and Goa respectively. Additionally, he announced the appointment of Naorem Roshibina Devi, the accomplished Wushu player who secured a silver medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

During his address, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated the inauguration of the Mr. Maipak Sports Digital Experience Centre at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, envisioned to enhance training facilities and provide comprehensive information on successful sportspersons of the state, alongside government schemes aimed at the welfare of athletes. Named after esteemed bodybuilder Nongthombam Maipak Singh, the centre serves as a tribute to his contributions to the field.

Expounding on welfare schemes for sportspersons, such as the Chief Minister's Sportspersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme and Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama, Chief Minister N Biren Singh encouraged athletes to capitalize on these initiatives for sustainable livelihoods.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam underlined the historical significance of Sanaroishingee Numit, commemorating Manipur's triumph in the 5th National Games of 1999, where the state emerged as the overall champion. He lauded Chief Minister N Biren Singh's commitment to sports infrastructure development, citing initiatives like the Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama project, aimed at nurturing talent across the state.

During the event, Chief Minister N Biren Singh bestowed cash incentives upon athletes who excelled in national and international competitions, while also honoring veteran players for their enduring contributions to Manipur's sporting legacy.