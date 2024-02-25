Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, took to the microblogging platform X on February 25 to express his appreciation for the three-day religious congregation, known as the Islamic Ijtima, held at the Central Idgah ground in Lilong Haoreibi Turel Ahanbi, located in the Thoubal District.

In his online post, the Chief Minister commended the organizing committee for their proactive efforts in hosting the event, aimed at fostering a message of peace and harmony among all sections of Manipur's diverse population.

The Islamic Ijtima, a gathering that brings together followers of the Islamic faith for spiritual reflection, prayers, and communal bonding, served as a platform for promoting interfaith understanding and solidarity in the region.



Earlier in the day , Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced plans to offer Government jobs to all Gold Medallists of the 36th and 37th National Games, held in Gujarat and Goa respectively. Additionally, he announced the appointment of Naorem Roshibina Devi, the accomplished Wushu player who secured a silver medal in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

During his address, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated the inauguration of the Mr. Maipak Sports Digital Experience Centre at the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, envisioned to enhance training facilities and provide comprehensive information on successful sportspersons of the state, alongside government schemes aimed at the welfare of athletes. Named after esteemed bodybuilder Nongthombam Maipak Singh, the centre serves as a tribute to his contributions to the field.

Expounding on welfare schemes for sportspersons, such as the Chief Minister's Sportspersons Livelihood Guarantee Scheme and Khungang Ama Sanabung Ama, Chief Minister N Biren Singh encouraged athletes to capitalize on these initiatives for sustainable livelihoods.