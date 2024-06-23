Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on June 23 cut short his scheduled visit to Delhi and returned to the state after holding crucial meetings in Assam. During his visit, he met with Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss security challenges along the Jiribam-Cachar inter-state boundary.

"In a tweet, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his proactive approach towards the situation in Manipur.

The Chief Minister informed that Shah's meeting included a detailed review of flood and relief measures specific to Manipur. Singh expressed optimism about the potential benefits of new flood monitoring systems for the Northeast region, stating, "The state-of-the-art flood monitoring systems etc. will greatly benefit the northeast region and the rest of the country."

After holding a high-level meeting on the security and administrative measures being implemented to restore peace in Manipur, Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji today held a meeting to review flood preparedness in the country. A detailed report on the flood & relief measures… https://t.co/QwabyxVGWG — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 23, 2024

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah provided details of the high-level meeting on flood preparedness. He outlined key decisions, including the installation of advanced flood monitoring systems and measures to combat forest fires.

Chaired a high-level meeting today to review flood preparedness in the country.



Issued instructions to install state-of-the-art flood monitoring systems and to take measures to fight forest fires. Also, asked the NDMA and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to study the floods in Sikkim… pic.twitter.com/SKU92MhHRt — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 23, 2024

Shah also directed focused attention to recent flooding in northeastern states. "Asked the NDMA and the Ministry of Jal Shakti to study the floods in Sikkim and Manipur and submit a detailed report," he said.