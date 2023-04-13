The N Biren Singh government on April 13 has taken a historic decision to approve Rs 10 lakh incentive to beneficiaries of 'One Family, One Livelihood' scheme launched by the BJP 2.0 government in Manipur.

Under the scheme, families in Manipur will receive financial support to help them start their own businesses and livelihoods. The government has set aside a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for the initiative, and the approval of the Rs 10 lakh incentive is a significant boost for the scheme's beneficiaries.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that out of the incentive amount of Rs 10 lakh, 30 percent will be granted as aid to help families get their businesses off the ground. The remaining amount can be used by beneficiaries to further invest in their businesses and secure their financial futures.