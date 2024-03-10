The Government of Manipur's endeavor to boost sports infrastructure took a significant step forward today with the commencement of a project aimed at constructing a Football Ground with Natural Grass at Lamlai. The inauguration ceremony graced by Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Power Minister Thongam Biswajit as Chief Guest and President respectively, marked a pivotal moment for sports enthusiasts in the region.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Government of Manipur, holds promise for fostering sporting talent and nurturing a culture of athleticism. With an estimated budget of approximately Rs. 8 crore, the project signifies a tangible investment in the development of sports infrastructure, underscoring the government's commitment to promoting sports at grassroots levels.

In his address at the ceremony, Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the imperative of continued development efforts, notwithstanding the challenges faced by the state. He highlighted the recent inauguration and foundation-laying ceremonies presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which included various projects worth Rs. 3500 crore for Manipur. Among these projects, the construction of the Football Ground at Lamlai holds particular significance, reflecting the government's resolve to prioritize sports infrastructure.

Furthermore, N Biren Singh shed light on the government's proposal to construct a comprehensive sports complex encompassing diverse disciplines in Imphal East at Lamlai. He commended the resilience exhibited by the women and youth in the face of adversities, underscoring the pivotal role of hard work and dedication in fostering development.

Addressing the communal harmony prevalent in Manipur, the Chief Minister stated the unity of indigenous communities in thwarting attempts to sow discord. He urged the public to refrain from disrupting vehicular and pedestrian movement, reaffirming the longstanding coexistence among communities in the state.

Highlighting the government's efforts to preserve historical and sacred sites, N Biren Singh assured the deployment of security forces in foothill areas to maintain peace and stability. He expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his attention to the state's challenges and reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.