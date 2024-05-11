Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, has commended the Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation for their proactive steps in assisting farmers affected by recent hailstorms. In a post on microblogging site X, Singh expressed appreciation for the department's field visit to Phubala, Sunisiphai, and neighboring areas of Bisnupur District on May 11, 2024.

The field visit, aimed at interacting with farmers and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the hailstorms, is part of ongoing efforts to provide support to the affected agricultural community. Singh stated the importance of collecting reports directly from the farmers to ensure prompt action and tailored assistance.

"As reports are being collected from the farmers, we are taking up prompt measures to address their immediate needs and provide necessary assistance," stated Chief Minister Singh.

By engaging directly with the affected communities, the Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation aims to tailor its support measures to meet the specific requirements of farmers in the affected areas.