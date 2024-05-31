Following the havoc wreaked by Cyclone Remal in northeastern states like Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed deep concern for the affected regions. In a tweet, he stated, "Deeply concerned about the natural disasters triggered by Cyclone Remal in Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Also briefed PM Narendra Modi Ji on the situation, who expressed solidarity with those affected." He further added, "Spoke to the respective state Chief Ministers, took stock of the situation, and assured them of all possible help."

Shah further states, "Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and prayers with those injured for a speedy recovery. The situation is being closely monitored, and authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected."

In response to Home Minister Shah's assurance, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh expressed gratitude, tweeting, "My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah Ji, for the timely assistance and support provided to the people of Manipur. The NDRFHQ team dispatched by the central government and the assistance from the central security forces have been instrumental in the ongoing rescue missions in the flood-affected areas of Manipur following the significant impact of Cyclone Remal on the region."

The impact of Cyclone Remal, coupled with incessant rain, resulted in floods and landslides in several northeastern states, including Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and the southern part of Assam. Railway tracks in the New Haflong-Bandarkhal section under the Lumding division in southern Assam's Dima Hasao district suffered extensive damage. This damage has led to the isolation of these states from the rest of the country, as rail services to south Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram have been disrupted.

At least 10 locations along this route experienced either inundation or damage due to heavy rainfall and landslides. The situation has caused significant challenges for connectivity and transportation, with authorities closely monitoring the situation and providing all possible assistance to the affected regions.