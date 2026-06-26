Manipur: Naga bodies rejects Kuki-Zo Council’s clarification, Kuki bodies denies admission of responsibility

Naga bodies repudiated the apology of Kuki Zo Council (KZC), an apex Kuki-Zo body, over its chairman’s remarks on the killing of six Naga hostages after abduction, while KZC clarified that the Kuki-Zo community was not responsible for the killings.

A statement issued by All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM), a Naga youths and students’ body “unequivocally repudiates the apology issued by the self-style leader of Kuki Zo Council on brutally murdering of the six Naga hostages after abduction.”

ANSAM stated that the statement issued by KZC neither constitutes a genuine apology nor an admission of responsibility for the crime. Instead, the Naga body viewed the statement with “strong indignation” on the allegation that the six Naga hostages were brutally abducted and killed on May 13. ANSAM claimed the clarification amounted a challenge and insult to the Naga people rather than an expression of remorse.

“The Association categorically asserts that no apology can be deemed credible, sincere and acceptable until the perpetrators responsible for the abduction, torture, mutilation and brutal killing of the six innocent Naga hostages are identified, apprehended and punished in accordance with the rule of law”, the statement stated.

The Association further seeks clarification as to whether the apology issued by the so-called Kuki-Zo Council is tendered on behalf of those directly involved in the killing of the six Naga hostages, or whether they themselves possess responsibility and association with the barbaric crime for which they now seek forgiveness. It sought clarification on whether KZC had the mandate to speak on behalf of all communities grouped under the Kuki-Zo nomenclature.

On the issue of killing of three Thadou church leaders during an ambush conducted by unknown armed miscreants in between Kotzim and Kotlen village, Noney district on May 13, no Nagas were involved and the allegations towards Nagas’ involvement are baseless, the statement added.

ANSAM urged the government of Manipur and India to take necessary steps with utmost seriousness and urgency and to book those responsible for killing of six Nagas.

Meanwhile, Naga People’s Network Forum (NPNF), in a statement issued on June 25, expressed strong condemnation the use of the derogatory term “Kacha Naga” by Kuki -Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlianthang Thanglet in is statement issued on Thursday.

NPNF is a civil society and youth-led initiative operating under the banner of the Naga Youth Alliance. It serves as a regional collaborative platform uniting Naga tribes, professionals, students and citizens across Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Myanmar and Delhi.

The expression “Kacha Naga” is a “misnomer”. It is neither the name by which the Naga people identify themselves nor an accepted ethnic designation. The term has been weaponised over time to demean and undermine the identity, history and dignity of the Naga people.

“NPNF therefore call upon KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet and the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) to immediately withdraw the statement containing this offensive expression and issue an unconditional public apology to the Naga People,” the statement stated.

Besides, the Kuki-Zo Council, in a separate statement issued by KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong on Friday, clarified that a certain portion of its chairman’s remark made on Thursday has been misconstructed as an admission of responsibility by the Kuki-Zo community.

According to the statement, “Chairman’s expression of regret was made purely in the spirit of humanity, compassion and moral responsibility. His remark were never intended to assign collective guilt to the Kuki-Zo people or to suggest that the Kuki-Zo community was responsible for the killings.”

“This expression of regret must not, under any circumstances, be misconstructed as an admission, confession, or acknowledgement that the killings were perpetrated by the Kuki-Zo community”, the statement added.

The statement urged the authorities to ensure that justice is applied equally to all victims of the conflict and all other act of violence must likewise be investigated thoroughly and impartially.

The six Naga individuals were among the 48 individuals who were abducted and kept hostages by either Kuki and Naga groups in the aftermath of May 13 twin ambush, killing 4 civilians on two separate occasions (3 church leaders and 1 Naga man) in Kangpokpi and Noney districts respectively.

However, after the release of all the Kuki individuals and 14 Naga individuals after nearly a month, the six Naga civilians were recovered as mutilated bodies on June 10 near Kharam Vaiphei in Kangpokpi district. The six Nagas were reportedly abducted from Leilon village of Kangpokpi district which is near Kharam Vaiphei village.

Besides, National Investigating Agency (NIA) has officially taken the case of killing of six Nagas amid the growing tension and demand for justice from several civil bodies.