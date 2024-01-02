The Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MNYO) has condemned the firing incident in the state's Thoubal district yesterday which left four persons dead.

In a press statement, the MNYO condemned the incident and called upon the government to intervene and restore peace in the state.

"In response to the regrettable incident that unfolded at Lilong, Thoubal, Manipur, last night, the Manipur Naga Youth Organisation expresses deep condemnation. Our hearts go out to those affected, and we firmly disapprove of the acts that transpired. The MNYO urgently appeals to the Central Government for intervention, urging decisive action to restore peace in Manipur," said the MNYO.

The MNYO further called upon all stakeholders of Manipur to come together and contribute towards restoring peace in the trouble-torn state.

"Emphasizing the power of dialogue, we call upon all parties involved to engage in meaningful discussions to address the aftermath of this incident. As we usher in the New Year, we call upon all stakeholders to contribute to a peaceful resolution and discourage actions that may sow seeds of discord," said the MNYO.

Noteworthy is that violence rocked Manipur's Thoubal district yesterday after an incident of firing has reportedly left four persons dead and as many as fourteen others injured.

The incident took place in Lilong Chingjao where armed miscreants opened fire at people which left four persons dead and fourteen other injured, of whom many are stated to be critical. As per reports, the armed miscreants came wearing police uniforms in four vehicles and opened fire on people.

Commotion reportedly followed the incident and two of the vehicles used by the perpetrators were set on fire by an angry mob.

Meanwhile, indefinite curfew has been imposed in all Valley districts in view of the incident. Additional forces have also been reportedly moved to sensitive places where trouble may occur.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had appealed for peace in the state and asked people not to take law into their hands and cooperate with the authorities. He had also assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon.