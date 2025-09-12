Manipur: Naga body opposes Kuki militant camps in ancestral territories, submits memo to PM Modi

The Foothills Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly objecting to the proposed establishment of designated camps for Kuki militants in Kangpokpi district, Manipur.

The memorandum, dated September 9, 2025, highlights FNCC’s opposition to the reported plan of setting up camps at Kharam Vaiphei, J. Thomkholui, and Sijang, which the organisation described as “undisputed Naga ancestral territories.” The FNCC demanded immediate cancellation of the proposal and eviction of all armed Kuki groups operating in Naga lands.

The committee alleged that militant groups, including KNF/MC, KNF/P, KRA, and KNA, were running illegal camps and extortion rackets in the region, reportedly collecting over ₹40 lakh daily. It further accused the groups of drug trafficking, arms smuggling, abduction, and harassment of Naga civilians.

“Their unchecked movements, including Road Opening Party formations every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, are carried out with sophisticated weapons under the silent watch of security forces,” the FNCC alleged, questioning the role of the Indian Army and paramilitary units deployed in the area.



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The memorandum also raised concerns over the misuse of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) relief camps, alleging that many camps were empty but repopulated during official visits to secure government aid. It is called this a “deliberate population expansion strategy” by the Kuki chiefs.

Among its demands, the FNCC sought cancellation of any plans for separate administration in Manipur, verification of IDP lists in Kangpokpi, deportation of illegal immigrants and Kuki refugees, and accountability of central and state forces for “inaction or collusion” with armed groups.

Calling the issue a “national test of justice, federalism, and indigenous rights,” the FNCC urged the prime minister to intervene directly, stating that failure to act decisively could destabilise Manipur and inflame inter-community relations.