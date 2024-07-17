In a strongly worded statement, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) jointly condemned the cold-blooded murder of Marangir Chiru of Kangchup Chiru village on July 15, 2024, by an armed assailant.

COCOMI expressed regret over the incident, accepting moral responsibility, and extended their utmost concern to the victim’s family and the community. They assured their best cooperation to resolve the matter amicably.

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Both organizations extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and their loved ones, standing in solidarity with them during this difficult time. They emphasized their commitment to justice for the victim and the family, urging authorities to apprehend all culprits involved, thoroughly investigate the heinous crime, and ensure the welfare and future security of the victim's family.

The issue has now been resolved amicably according to Naga Customary Law. Both communities are urged to refrain from further escalation related to this unfortunate incident.

UNC and COCOMI fervently appeal to all parties to maintain peace and tranquility among the communities in the coming days, reinforcing their commitment to justice and harmony.