Manipur Naga legislators seek Centre’s action against Kuki-Zo leaders over civilian killings

A group of Naga legislators from Manipur has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action against Kuki-Zo leaders and militant groups, alleging their involvement in a series of attacks and killings of Naga civilians in the state.

In a letter addressed to Amit Shah, the legislators said the situation in Manipur had reached a “critical and volatile stage” and called for “unbiased, decisive and bold action” to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation.

The Naga MLAs sought the immediate arrest of Kuki-Zo leaders whom they alleged had publicly claimed responsibility for the killing and dismemberment of six Naga men. They also demanded action against Thangboi Kipgen of the Kuki National Front-P (KNF-P), alleging that cadres of the outfit were involved in the killings.

The legislators further sought action against Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, alleging that her office was colluding with the Kuki militant group led by her husband, Thangboi Kipgen. The allegations were made in the letter to the Union Home Minister and were not independently established in the communication.

The Naga legislators also demanded the immediate abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki militant groups, citing what they described as repeated violations and attacks on civilians.

The SoO framework is a tripartite arrangement involving the Centre, the Manipur government and designated Kuki-Zo insurgent groups. The Naga legislators argued that continued incidents of violence raised questions about the effectiveness of the peace process and the government's approach towards the militant groups covered under the agreement.

In their letter, the MLAs also referred to the recent killing of four Naga men in an alleged militant ambush along the IT Road on August 27. They cited other incidents, including an April 18 ambush at TM Kasom on NH-202, in which two people were killed, and the August 14 attack on Langka village, which they alleged resulted in the village being burnt and two farmers being killed.

The legislators said the latest incidents had added to concerns among Naga communities and alleged that perpetrators of earlier attacks had not been brought to justice.

They warned that failure to initiate the measures sought in their letter could make it increasingly difficult for them to respond to questions from the public over their continued support for the Manipur government.

The appeal comes amid continuing tensions between communities in Manipur, where ethnic violence since May 2023 has resulted in extensive loss of life, displacement and destruction of property.

The Naga legislators said their intervention was aimed at protecting the interests of the people of Manipur and urged the Union Home Minister to take steps to restore peace and normalcy in the state.