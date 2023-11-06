The Naga Peoples' Organization (NPO) of Senapati expressed deep concern and frustration regarding the disturbing disappearance of two Meitei youths, Anvish Maibam (16 yrs) and Ningthoujam Anthony (19 yrs), on November 5, 2023. Their mobile phones were deliberately left in Senapati District HQ, raising suspicions of foul play by unidentified individuals. The NPO strongly condemns this deceitful act, emphasizing that it aims to instigate conflict and misunderstanding between different communities.

The NPO of Senapati has consistently advocated for peace, neutrality, and harmony among the various communities in the region. The organization unequivocally condemned this nefarious attempt to mislead the public and is committed to identifying the culprits and ensuring that justice is served.

The NPO reiterated its commitment to upholding Resolution No.2, passed on May 5, 2023, during a joint meeting of Tribe Hohos and NPO executives, which states, "No Meitei or Kuki should create any problem in Senapati District. The NPO will continue to extend logistical support to both the Meitei and Kuki who are stranded." This resolution reflects the organization's dedication to maintaining a peaceful and inclusive environment in Senapati.

In light of the recent events, the NPO has issued a stern warning to the communities involved in the conflict, urging them not to drag the Nagas into their disputes.