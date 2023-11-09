The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) has taken a decision to temporarily halt the ongoing economic blockade following a meeting held at Shelley Chara Memorial Hall, ANSAM Secretariat, Tahamzam (Senapati) on November 9.

The decision to suspend the economic blockade was made in response to the assurances given by Awangbow Newmai, the Convener of Naga Legislator Forum and Hon'ble Minister representing the government. ANSAM has been advocating for the fulfillment of two legitimate demands, and the Minister committed to addressing these concerns.

The two primary demands encompass the restoration of mobile internet services across all areas not impacted by the ongoing conflict, extending beyond the partial opening of internet services in specific district headquarters. ANSAM emphasizes the necessity for the government to ensure permanent and uninterrupted mobile internet services, as previously assured. Additionally, the association is pressing for the prompt declaration of results for Assistant Professor positions under the 145+45 ST Special Drive, as per the prior commitments.

While the association has agreed to a temporary suspension of their agitation, they have made it explicit that the ongoing protest could resume if the agreements outlined in the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), signed between the government of Manipur and ANSAM on 26th October 2023, are not implemented as promised.

Furthermore, ANSAM strongly condemned the alleged actions of Major Deepak Kataria from the 16 Assam Rifles, Hengbung, for purportedly intimidating ANSAM volunteers during the enforcement of the ongoing agitation. The association underscored the hostile nature and high-handedness of the Assam Rifles towards the student community, labeling it as highly questionable and unnecessary. ANSAM urged the Assam Rifles' members to avoid any recurrence of such actions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in Naga areas.