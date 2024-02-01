In a plea against the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border, the All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM), addressed the media at the Manipur Press Club on February 1 demanding the reinstatement of this crucial border policy.

The President of ANSAM, AC Thotso, expressed deep concern over the decision to eliminate FMR, labeling it as "very unfortunate" and akin to "putting salt in the wound" for the Naga community. He stated that the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) is an arbitrary boundary, dividing families and communities without the consent of the tribal populace residing in the contested borderline.

Thotso highlighted the historical injustice faced by the Naga people living across the artificial borderline, enduring untold hardships in terms of social, economic, and political aspects. The introduction of FMR in 2018, allowing tribal residents to travel up to 16 km on either side of the border without a visa, was seen as a positive step, alleviating hardships and improving livelihoods. However, the recent decision by the government of India to scrap FMR under the pretext of addressing illegal immigration and insurgency has left the Naga community in shock and dismay.

While acknowledging the issue of illegal immigration, Thotso suggested alternative mechanisms such as updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC), establishing a National Registrar of Citizens, strict implementation of the inner line permit system and effective checks on illegal immigrants as more suitable solutions.

Thotso also pointed out the contradiction in the government's actions, as India is a signatory to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (2007), which recognizes the rights of indigenous people divided by international borders to maintain and develop contact with their counterparts across the border.

Expressing concerns over the environmental impact, Thotso warned that the installation of fencing along the border would adversely affect biodiversity and ecosystem. He stressed that the move would not only trigger a human crisis but also lead to an ecological crisis.

Thotso urged the central government to reconsider its decision stating that revoking FMR would prevent any unwanted incidents. The association also called for immediate efforts to bring peace to the state, asserting that the ongoing crisis affects not only warring communities but other communities as well. In this regard, ANSAM submitted a memorandum regarding their demands to the Union Home Minister through Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.