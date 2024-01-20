The Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MNYO) has expressed condolences over the recent killings in the state. The organisation also called upon all stakeholders to come together and work for reconciliation and peace in Manipur.

"The Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MNYO) stands at the forefront of promoting unity and understanding among diverse communities in Manipur. In light of political tensions, MNYO expresses deep grief for innocent bereaved families and extends a heartfelt appeal for reconciliation, recognizing the paramount importance of fostering peaceful coexistence," said the MNYO in a press release.

Noteworthy is that four farmers including father and son were shot dead by armed miscreants at around 3.45 pm on January 18 at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou under Bishnupur district. As per sources, armed miscreants came down from above Lamlai Kabui village, travelled over 2 Km to a water supply plant located in the middle of paddy fields and allegedly killed four civilians.

On the other hand, one village volunteer also lost his life during a gunfight at Kangchup in Kangpokpi district. The deceased person is identified as Takhellambam Manoranjan, 28. While at least three people were injured.

Meanwhile, the MNYO also stated in the press release that the situation in Manipur is being hurt by divisive politics and called for a political discourse for unifying everyone in the state.

"While navigating the intricate tapestry of Manipur's history and culture, MNYO is compelled to express its concerns regarding what seems to be divisive politics at the national level. We believe that political discourse should be a unifying force, respecting and celebrating the unique diversity that defines Manipur," said the MNYO.

The MNYO further called upon all communities of Manipur to overcome political maneuvering and unite to bring back peace and tranquility in the state.

"Expressing dissatisfaction with perceived political maneuvering, MNYO urges leaders from all communities to come together in the spirit of cooperation. By prioritizing the collective welfare of the people of Manipur, we can address challenges more

effectively and ensure a harmonious future for our state. As advocates for the well-being of Manipur's youth and its entire population, MNYO reiterates its commitment to a cohesive Manipur, where diversity is celebrated, and unity prevails,: said MNYO in the press release.