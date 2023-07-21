Condemning the incident of parading two women, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) on July 21 said that such outrageous and inhuman acts are unacceptable in a civilized society.

NESO further observes that in every conflict or riot, women and children are the most vulnerable and frequently preyed upon.

It also said that atrocities against helpless women and children including abusing their dignity at any time and even at war should never be condoned and should be condemned by one and all.

''Such acts are outrageous, barbaric, and inhumane which are unacceptable in a civilized society. The fact that these women have to endure the above ordeal and disgrace in the most despicable manner is enough to send shivers down the spine of every right-thinking individual,'' it added.

The North East Students' Organisation (NESO) is a conzlomaration of the All Assam Students' Union (AAST), All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSIT), All Manipur Students's Union (AMSET), Garo Students' Union (GST), Khasi Students' Union (KST), Mire Zirlal Pawl (MZP), Naga Students' Federation (NSF) and Twipea Students' Federation (TSE).

''NESO is appalled and shocked with disbelief on the recent video circulated in social media where two Vaiphei women were forcibly stripped assaulted and made to parade naked in full public view in Manipur,'' it added.

The organization further demanded that all culprits involved in the senseless act should be arrested and stringent punishment should be meted out to them.

The NESO once again urged the different indigenous communities in Manipur and in the entire North East to maintain peace and brotherhood in a bid to strengthen relationship that had been developed over the generations.

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