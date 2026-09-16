Manipur named best-performing hill, Northeast state in NITI Aayog’s India Electric Mobility Index 2025

Manipur has been recognised as the Best Performing State among the Hilly and North-Eastern States under the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) 2025 released by NITI Aayog.

In the Open Category, Delhi topped the index, followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chandigarh. Manipur emerged as the top-performing state among the Hilly and North-Eastern states.

The recognition acknowledges the state's efforts towards promoting electric mobility and sustainable transportation and marks a milestone in its push to expand electric vehicle adoption and build an ecosystem for clean mobility.

The award was received on behalf of the Manipur government by a team led by Principal Secretary (Transport) R.K. Dinesh Singh. The delegation included Special Secretary (TCI) Laltanpuii, Director (Transport) Kh. Diana Devi, Priyoranjan of MSPCL and District Transport Officer, Imphal West, Kh. Sanjeevkumar.

According to the state government, the recognition reflects coordinated efforts by the Transport Department, Power Department, MAHUD and other stakeholders to advance electric mobility in Manipur.

The state has undertaken various measures to facilitate the transition towards cleaner modes of transport, including efforts to strengthen electric mobility infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation solutions.

The government also credited growing public awareness and the adoption of electric mobility by residents as contributing factors in the state's progress.

The recognition is expected to encourage Manipur to further expand its efforts towards developing a cleaner and more sustainable transportation system.

The state government said it remained committed to promoting innovative and environmentally sustainable mobility solutions and strengthening the electric mobility ecosystem with continued public participation.