As India gears up to celebrate the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio program, "Mann Ki Baat," a new research paper released by the National Sports University (NSU) highlights the program's impact on promoting national integration and peace through sports in the North Eastern states and Jammu & Kashmir.

The research paper, titled "Impact of Mann Ki Baat on National Integration and Peace Through Sports in the North-East States and Jammu and Kashmir," was released by NSU on April 29th. The findings reveal that the program has positively impacted the promotion of sporting spirit and the building of national integration among the youth in the region.

According to R.C. Mishra, the Vice Chancellor of NSU, the research proves that sports participation promoted through Mann Ki Baat has resulted in spreading peace and national integration in the region. Mishra added that the research also found that sports participation can bridge the barriers of caste, creed, religion, and language.

The research was conducted on the basis of episodes of Mann Ki Baat where Prime Minister Modi had mentioned about sports and yoga. Out of 99 episodes of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had mentioned sports and yoga in 76 episodes, according to Mishra.

More than 26,000 participants from different regions of the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir actively took part in the survey, predominantly school/university students and athletes. Their teachers and coaches were also included in the study. The majority of the participants considered that the program improved sports motivation and participation, particularly traditional sports in these regions.

"More than 85% of the participants felt that 'Mann Ki Baat' promoted peace and national integration. 92% of the participants got motivated to take up sports as a result of Mann Ki Baat. In addition, greater than 88% of participants agreed that the 'Mann Ki Baat' program has increased sports participation, with particular emphasis on girls and Divyang," Mishra said.

Mishra also highlighted a message conveyed by Prime Minister Modi in his 80th episode of Mann Ki Baat where he emphasized that sports and games and the values of sportsmanship should continue in family life, social life, and the life of the nation. Mishra believes that the Prime Minister's conviction and vision conveyed in the 80th episode of Mann Ki Baat gives great impetus to sports and games in the region.