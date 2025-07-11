Manipur native appointed customer grievances redressal officer in East Sussex council

Arvind Moirangthem, a 27-year-old professional from Manipur, India, has taken office as a Civil Service Officer under Brighton and Hove City Council in East Sussex, UK. His appointment as a Customer Grievances Redressal Officer places him at the helm of a key public-facing unit responsible for handling complaints related to the management of over 15,000 housing units.

Moirangthem is a vital part of the team that serves more than 40,000 residents, coordinating with various departments to resolve housing issues efficiently. His responsibilities include ensuring timely responses to grievances, improving internal communication channels, and overseeing the escalation process for unresolved matters.

He began his new role on July 8 after gaining experience in the UK’s social and charitable sectors. Between April and July 2025, he worked as an Education Assistant at Chailey Heritage Foundation, supporting children and young people with complex needs through personalised educational activities. Earlier, in March and April 2025, he briefly served as a face-to-face fundraiser for Sustrans UK, where he promoted sustainable transport and engaged the public in climate-conscious dialogue.

Moirangthem holds a Master’s degree in Governance, Development, and Public Policy from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex, where he graduated with high distinction in 2024. He completed his undergraduate studies in Political Science at Hindu College, University of Delhi.

Originally from Keibul Lamjao, Thanga, in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, he is the second of four siblings. Raised in a family that prioritised education despite limited resources, he credits his parents for their unwavering support. "Success is not built on grand gestures, but on small, consistent efforts to improve one’s skills each day," he said.

Moirangthem’s appointment highlights the growing presence of Indian professionals in international public service. He hopes his journey encourages youth from Manipur to aspire beyond borders. “No matter how far we go,” he noted, “our roots remain central to the values we carry and the impact we strive to make.”

He continues to stress the importance of discipline and personal development. “Punctuality in studies, consistency, moral integrity, and physical fitness,” he added, “are key to living a meaningful life.”