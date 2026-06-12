Manipur: Native Peoples' Committee seeks independent probe into killing of six Naga civilians

The Native Peoples’ Committee, Manipur (NPCM) has strongly condemned the killing of six Naga civilians whose bodies were recently recovered, and demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding their abduction and deaths.

In a statement issued by its Information and Publicity Committee, the organisation expressed grief over the deaths of the six individuals identified as Kenpibou, Phenrongwi Thiumai, Rev. Dr. Manu Thiumai, Dilip Thiumai, Kaliwangbou Abonmai and Ch. Phenrilung of Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district.

The NPCM alleged that the victims were subjected to torture before being killed and described the incident as a grave violation of human rights. Among the deceased were pastors and church leaders, the organisation said.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families and the wider Naga community, the committee said it stood in solidarity with those affected by the tragedy.

The organisation also raised concerns over the handling of the hostage crisis by the authorities. It questioned whether sufficient efforts had been made to secure the release of the six Naga civilians and sought clarification regarding the sequence of events surrounding their deaths and the release of 14 Kuki hostages.

NPCM said the circumstances had created public concern and called for a transparent explanation from the government and security agencies.

Demanding accountability, the committee called for an independent, impartial and time-bound investigation into the abduction and killing of the six civilians. It urged authorities to identify and prosecute all those responsible and to examine the role of any individuals or agencies that may have possessed information related to the hostages' whereabouts.

The organisation further sought a thorough inquiry into the actions of all local actors allegedly connected to the custody, movement or concealment of the hostages.