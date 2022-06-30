At least seven people died and several others are missing after a massive landslide obstructed the flow of a river in Manipur's Noney district on Thursday.

So far 17 people have rescued and over 50 people still trapped under debris. Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as several people are still missing and the search operation is on. The incident took place around Wednesday midnight when the landslide struck near the Tupul yard railway construction camp located near Makhuam area, Noney police station.

Manipur landslides

The State Government has immediately mobilized the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in close coordination with Army and Railway Authorities. Local staff, including medical teams are rendering all possible assistance. Additional medical teams and ambulances have left Imphal already.

An Emergency Meeting was convened under chairmanship of Chief Minister N Biren Singh immediately upon receipt of the news of the incident. The situation is being monitored closely and all necessary assistance will be provided. In addition, the following officers have been attached with DC, Noney to assist in relief, rescue and coordination Dr. A. Chinglenkhomba Mente, MCS, Ngangom Uttam Singh, MCS, Banter Singh Konthoujam, MCS, L Geetchandra Singh, MCS and Suleiman Daulat Khan, MCS.

The identity of the deceased person whose body was recovered on Thursday morning is yet to be identified.

Taking to twitter Manipur CM wrote, "Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let's keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation."

Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let’s keep them in our prayers today.



Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation. pic.twitter.com/JZLLPsIZou — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 30, 2022

The Ijai river flowing through Tamenglong and Noney districts has been obstructed by the debris that has created a dam-like storage condition which, if breached, will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district.

Travellers are also advised to avoid the NH 37(Imphal-jiri highway). Meanwhile, rescue operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles is in progress.

The injured are being treated at Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is in progress. On the other hand, the Army helicopters are on standby waiting for the weather to clear.

Earlier, nine people, including eight children, were reportedly killed after a landslide hit three different places in the Tamenglong district in Manipur. Rescue and relief works are now being carry out by the local volunteers,Police, security personals and other agencies. Two members from the same family including his mother and son were also died at Neigailong (Tml Dist Hq Ward No.2). Two other siblings were killed in another landslide that occurred nearby.