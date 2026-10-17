Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh on October 17 questioned the heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel to manage anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protests in Delhi, asking why a similar security presence was not deployed in Manipur during its prolonged ethnic conflict.

Ghosh, who is aligned with the faction led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, made the remarks while responding to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's allegation that opposition parties were seeking regime change along the lines of Bangladesh and using youth energy to spread “anarchy”.

“We do not support anarchy. But when the new generation raises questions on an issue, it is your responsibility to convince them,” Ghosh said.

Questioning the deployment of security personnel against young protesters, he said the same resources could have been used to address the situation in Manipur.

“You have so much police and paramilitary forces at your disposal. Why deploy them against the youth? You should have sent this many police and paramilitary to Manipur. If you had sent them to Manipur at the right time, the problem there would have been solved,” he said.

Manipur has been affected by ethnic violence since May 2023, primarily involving the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities. The conflict has claimed at least 306 lives, while several people remain missing.

Separately, clashes between Kuki and Naga groups in the state have reportedly claimed around 50 lives since February this year.

Ghosh's remarks came amid protests by opposition parties and youth groups in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in central Delhi on Friday. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and student leader Neha Bora were among those detained by police ahead of the demonstration.

Protesters subsequently gathered at Connaught Place and other locations amid heightened security.

The protesters have accused the Election Commission of arbitrarily deleting voters' names during the revision exercise. The BJP, meanwhile, has accused opposition parties of politicising the issue and attempting to create unrest.