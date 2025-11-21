‘Manipur needs healing, not polarisation’: Congress questions focus of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit

A senior Manipur Congress leader has warned that the state needs a clear government-led plan to restore peace, not what he described as an emphasis on organisational outreach by the RSS during its chief’s ongoing visit.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra Singh said the public had expected the Centre to announce “a concrete plan for peace and restoration of normalcy” as the state continues to face ethnic tensions, mass displacement and what he called an “administrative collapse.”

Reacting to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s three-day tour, Singh argued that a visit that “prioritises strengthening organisational growth” while residents struggle with the aftermath of violence sends the wrong signal at a critical time.

According to Singh, the turmoil cannot be resolved through ideological mobilisation. “Strengthening ideological organisations will not bring peace,” he said, insisting the state requires a political roadmap, administrative accountability and confidence-building measures. He added that the Centre should outline steps for the safe return of displaced families, establish a unified command to manage the situation and ensure responsibility for failures in governance.

“Manipur needs healing, not polarisation,” Singh said, cautioning that political or ideological outreach “cannot substitute real governance.”

Bhagwat arrived in Imphal on November 20, marking his first visit to Manipur since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023. His schedule includes closed-door meetings with RSS members, as well as interactions with entrepreneurs, tribal leaders, youth groups and other community representatives.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of former chief minister N. Biren Singh amid criticism of his administration’s handling of the violence, which has claimed more than 260 lives.