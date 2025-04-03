The exclusion of Imphal as a test centre for the NEET-MDS examination by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) created significant distress among medical aspirants in Manipur.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the aspirants, the Governor of Manipur took swift action and formally intervened at the level of the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Through an official letter dated March 17, 2025, the Governor urged the authorities to reinstate Imphal as a test center for the benefit of students from the region. The appeal emphasized the need for accessible examination facilities to ensure that aspirants from Manipur were not disadvantaged in their pursuit of medical education.

In response to this request, NBEMS, through its letter dated April 1, 2025, conveyed its decision to reintroduce an examination center for NEET-MDS in Manipur. However, the board clarified that the reinstatement would take effect from 2026 onwards. While the delay may still pose challenges for students appearing in the 2025 session, the decision marks a significant step towards addressing the concerns of future aspirants.

The development underscores the importance of timely governmental intervention in educational policies that impact students at a grassroots level. It also highlights the need for a more structured approach in ensuring that examination centers remain accessible to candidates from all regions, especially in states where access to higher education facilities remains a challenge.