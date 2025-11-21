Manipur: Nephew kills retired police officer uncle, later shoots himself

In a shocking incident, a retired Manipur Police Service (MPS) officer was allegedly shot dead by his nephew, who later died by suicide at their residence in Singjamei, Imphal West, on Friday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as retired MPS officer Akoijam Shantikumar and his 25-year-old newphew, Akoijam Kishan.

According to police, the incident took place around 1:30 pm when Kishan allegedly fired at his uncle inside their home. Police teams rushed to the spot upon receiving the information and initiated a preliminary inquiry.

An officer from the concerned police station confirmed the incident, stating that a General Diary (GD) entry has been registered and an investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Police said that after allegedly shooting at his uncle, Kishan went to his room in the same building, where he was later found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. Initial findings indicate he used the same pistol to end his life.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear, and investigations are continuing.