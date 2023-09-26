Dr. Amitkumar, a devoted neurosurgeon and accomplished Wushu player, is making a remarkable impact in his community by sharing his passion for the electrifying Chinese martial art, Wushu. Based in Imphal East district, Manipur, Dr. Amitkumar's dedication to teaching Wushu has touched the lives of around 50 enthusiastic children.

Dr. Amitkumar's journey in Wushu began at an early age, fueled by his childhood attachment to the sport. His dedication and prowess led him to become the first Indian to score above 9:00 points (9:20) in an International Wushu competition, a record he held until 2011. Alongside his medical career as a consultant neurosurgeon at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal East, he spends his evenings imparting Wushu training to the youth in his community.

"Medical is my profession, and Wushu is my passion and way of life," says the soft-spoken Dr. Amitkumar. His association with Wushu dates back to his early school years, instilled by his father, Mayanglambam Biramani Singh, a Wushu exponent. Notably, Amitkumar's family, including his younger brother Sachidananda Mayanglambam and sister Mayanglambam Usharani, are renowned Wushu champions, earning them the moniker "Wushu family."

Amitkumar's journey into Wushu was nurtured under his father's guidance. He learned the theoretical aspects of the game at home, practicing with his father upon his return from work. Before his role as a consultant neurosurgeon, Dr. Amitkumar served as a Major in the Indian Army for five years, where he also played a pivotal role in establishing the "Army Wushu Node" and providing Wushu training to army players in Shillong.

Aside from his medical career, Dr. Amitkumar has mentored numerous national and international Wushu medal achievers, including L Sanatombi Devi, M Gyandash Singh, and M Punshiva Meitei. His contributions to both medicine and Wushu have garnered recognition and respect within his community.

Dr. Amitkumar's educational journey is equally impressive, with an MBBS from RIMS Imphal in 2001, MS (General Surgery) from AFMC Pune in 2013, and MCh (Neurosurgery) from AIIMS, New Delhi, in 2018.

Regarding the Wushu training unit in Imphal, Dr. Amitkumar emphasizes the presence of three to four coaches. He passionately contributes to the cause, ensuring coaches receive monthly remunerations and even personally contributing Rs 25,000 to the fund pool for their salaries.