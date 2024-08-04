Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated the Babina Hospital at Sajiwa Jail Road in Imphal East on August 4.

The facility, an expansion of the well-known Babina Diagnostics laboratory, marks a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility in the region.

Taking to Twitter, CM Singh highlighted the potential impact of the new hospital. "...it's services as a full-fledged hospital will assist in providing accessible healthcare to all while contributing towards enhancing medical tourism in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed his support for the initiative, stating, "I wish team Babina Hospital all the best in their new endeavour."